In a challenging scenario for acquirers, Bradesco BBI recommends caution and prefers Cielo and PagSeguro

SAO PAULO – Faced with a more challenging environment for acquirers in 2022, with the increase in the basic interest rate implying a higher cost of capital, Bradesco BBI released a report in which it recommends caution with the sector and cuts estimates for companies such as Stone and PagSeguro .

“We expect the industry’s net margins to be squeezed amid rising interest rates (which implies higher capital costs) as well as pressure on operating expenses, investments and commercial strategies,” the analysts write.

With that, the bank downgraded Stone’s recommendation (STOC31), from neutral to underperform (below the market average), and PagSeguro (PAGS34), of performer (above market average) to neutral. Both companies are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, in the United States.

While at PagSeguro the company is likely to continue to see pressure on operating expenses, analysts point out, as the company continues to fund its growth strategy at PagBank and customer growth, at Stone the company must face the pressure of the integration of Linx’s higher costs and investments in technology, sales and marketing, writes BBI.

“From a revenue perspective, card industry growth (expected to expand 15% to 20% in 2022) should continue to support positive revenue trends, though not enough to offset headwinds, in our opinion” , points the analysis team.

Regarding Cielo’s shares (CIEL3), BBI maintained a neutral position in the company’s shares and a target price of R$3.00. “Although the valuation looks attractive, we believe the market may demand stronger operational improvements, especially in its overseas operations, in order to become more confident in an inflection point for profitability,” analysts write.

In Bradesco BBI’s assessment, the market has not yet incorporated a more challenging scenario for the sector’s profits in 2022, and the risks are apparently skewed to the downside.

“Despite the strong year-to-date underperformance of equities, with Stone down 77%, PagSeguro down 48% and Cielo down 45%, the profitability landscape looks challenging and weak earnings momentum should continue to weigh on the performance of shares in 2022”, concludes the house, which recommends avoiding exposure to the sector, but which, in relative terms, says it prefers Cielo and PagSeguro over Stone.

At the close of this Monday (22), Cielo’s shares closed down 3.64%, quoted at R$2.12. On the other hand, PagSeguro’s BDRs retreated 6.54%, at R$31.01, while Stone’s fell 14.79%, at R$92.01.

