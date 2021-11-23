In a video, Marcius Melhem laughs and makes fun of accusations on Globo; see · TV news

Former head of Globo’s Humor department, fired after allegations of sexual harassment, Marcius Melhem appears mocking complaints made to the station’s personnel department in a 2018 video released this Monday (22). In the recording, the comedian is with friends at a party chanting provocative phrases such as: “It was no use complaining”.

In the images, Melhem is surrounded by friends inside a hot tub. According to information released by journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the party took place on October 15, 2018, two months after the promotion of the former Globo to the leadership of the humor area.

Alongside beer cans, Melhem and his colleagues hum the following lines: “There’s no compliance there! There’s no compliance there! It’s no use complaining at the DAA.”

Compliance is the department of companies responsible for complying with legislation and receiving complaints from victims of harassment. DAA was the acronym for Globo’s Artistic Development and Monitoring area, which took care of talent management and the creation of the broadcaster’s content.

In addition to Melhem, actresses Verônica Debom and Luciana Fregolente, screenwriters Léo Lanna, Luiza Yabrudi, Diego Tavares, among others appear in the video. In December 2020, after the allegations surfaced, Veronica criticized the former boss in an Instagram post. “He went ‘what more, daughter, to shut up?’ on national television. Can anyone think this is normal?”, said the actress.

Wanted by TV news, the spokesperson for Marcius Melhem said that the association between the video and allegations of harassment is “absurd” and that the material addresses the criticism of the team because of a party prohibited by the network.

Watch the video:

Check out the full note:

Marcius Melhem’s defense clarifies that any relationship between this video and denunciations that were made more than a year later is absurd. The people singing in the footage were mentioning a party that was banned by the network. The celebration was then held outside the company, and the group joked about this fact. No relationship with denunciations that even existed.

understand the case

At the end of 2019, there were reports of allegations of sexual and moral harassment against Melhem, including by actress Dani Calabresa. A group of employees of the station hired a lawyer to represent them and the case is currently in court.

Melhem left the network in August 2020 and has also filed suit in an attempt to prove that he is innocent. Since then, the case has been ongoing.

In August, the comedian asked the court to censor a new report in Piauí magazine that presented other allegations of sexual harassment against him. At the time, Melhem said he had not asked for the publication to be censored.