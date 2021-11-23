In addition to Lebron, the NBA has had fights involving stars like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

The new NBA controversy involves star Lebron James. The forward was embroiled in an uproar after assaulting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart during a match played last Saturday. At the time, in a free throw dispute in the third quarter of the game, LeBron hit Stewart in the face, who in turn went after the Lakers star. The two athletes were expelled.

The bid generated widespread confusion, and Stewart had to be restrained by his teammates. The player’s face was bleeding. But this wasn’t the first — and it shouldn’t be the last — brawl ever recorded in the NBA. In fact, not even stars like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant escaped.

— Photo: Raj Mehta / USA TODAY Sports

Larry Bird vs Julius Erving

This fight draws attention as it involves two of the greatest players in NBA history. They actually came to blows in 1984, when Bird didn’t like a hard misconduct by Erving. The result was an all-out brawl, which also led to the expulsion of two other stars: Charles Barkley and Moses Malone.

Charles Barkley vs Shaquille O’Neal

The pair have always been known for their off-court controversies, but they proved a real brawl inside it in 1999. The bullshit started with complaining of a foul and ended with Charles throwing the ball in Shaq’s face, starting a fight that ended up having to be separated by the other Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets players.

Michael Jordan vs Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller first appeared after a mess with Michael Jordan. At the time, the CHicago Bulls legend was irritated with a foul and went after the Indiana Pacers star in 1993. Confusion spread and virtually all the teams exchanged punches.

Kobe Bryant vs. Reggie Miller

The same Reggie Miller appeared again. And not even Kobe escaped a brawl. After being teased by Miller, the idol of the Los Angeles Lakers was scolded after the match ended. Shaquille O’Neal, quoted earlier, was also part of this mess.

Ron Artist

In this case, the fight did not involve one person, but an entire team. Artest provoked and lashed out at the Pistons players in a melee that involved nine athletes as well as dozens of Detroit Pistons fans. To date, one of the biggest brawls ever recorded in the NBA.