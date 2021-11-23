In an audience crisis, SBT changes the schedule and increases space for Mexican soap operas· TV News

More and more distant from Record in the ratings war for the vice-leadership, SBT will make a reformulation in the grid starting next week. In a statement sent to the press this Monday (22), Silvio Santos’ station announced that Casos de Família and Roda a Roda will be aired in the middle of the afternoon, while Mexican soap operas will have more space in the schedule.

Currently broadcast from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the program presented by Christina Rocha will go on air at 2:15 pm starting next Monday (29). The attraction will come face to face with the painting A Hora da Venenosa, leader of the ibope in Greater São Paulo. The Roda a Roda will start at 15:15.

Fofocalizador, on the other hand, will be pushed to half an hour later and will have the mission of delivering it to the range of Mexican soap operas, which will start half an hour earlier, at 17:00. In all, three serials will be shown in sequence. From SBT Brasil, at 19:45, the schedule will follow the same.

Between November 29th and December 10th, Indomitable Heart (in the final stretch), Tomorrow Is Forever and I Give You Life will be the plots of the afternoon. From December 13th, the rerun of Mar de Amor (2009) will be responsible for opening the track for the soap operas.

Mexican content is responsible for the highest daily SBT indexes, with chapters ranging between 6 and 8 points in Greater São Paulo. Even so, this is a track that the network takes third place in the duel against Cidade Alerta.

In November, SBT accumulates 4.5 average day points (from 7 am to midnight) between Monday and Friday; on the other hand, Record, its main rival, adds up to 7.1 in the same period.

See below the new grid of Silvio Santos’ station. The changes will take effect on the 29th: