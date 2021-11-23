In the final of The Best, Neymar achieves a mark that neither Romário and Ronaldinho together achieved in football; Look

Neymar is a finalist for FIFA’s best in the world award for the 9th time, an absolute record among Brazilian players

Nominated once again for The Best award for best player in the world of the year by FIFA, Neymar isolated itself even more as the Brazilian who was among the award finalists, surpassing big names in Brazil in recent years.

Since 1991, when FIFA began awarding the best player in the world, Neymar has been the Brazilian with the most nominations. the attacker of the Paris Saint-Germain It’s finalist for the 9th time in his career. He was also on the list for Barcelona and saints and the best performance was the 3rd place in 2015 and 2017.

Just below Neymar are two world champions for the Brazilian Team. the left back Roberto Carlos was a finalist 7 times, but was never elected. On the other hand, the attacker Ronaldo also had 7 nominations and took the trophy home on 3 occasions: 1996, 1997 and 2002.

Next is the attacking midfielder Kaká, voted best player in the world in 2007, finalist 6 times. The ‘5th place’ on the list is also the attacking midfielder Rivaldo, awarded in 1999 and nominated 5 times in total.

The other two Brazilian winners come right after, with 4 nominations each. Romário was the first Brazilian elected in 1994, the year he was world champion for Brazil, while Ronaldinho was two-time awards champion in 2004 and 2005.

Neymar and Ronaldinho Gaúcho before the friendly between Brazil and Bosnia Getty Images

Another 5 Brazilian players have more than one nomination for the best in the world. the attackers Adriano and Bebeto were finalists 3 times, while the right-backs Cafu and Daniel Alves and the midfielder Raí were on the list on two occasions..

See the list of all Brazilians nominated for the best in the world award by FIFA

9 – Neymar

7 – Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo

6 – Kaka

5 – Rival

4 – Romário and Ronaldinho

3 – Adriano and Bebeto

2 – Cafu, Daniel Alves and Raí

1 – David Luiz, Diego, Dunga, Élber, Giovanni, Júlio César, Juninho Paulista, Juninho Pernambucano, Leonardo, Luis Fabiano, Maicon, Marcelo, Mauro Silva, Robinho and Thiago Silva