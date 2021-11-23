In the midst of divorce, Mc Mirella and Dynho Alves release a video

While MC fans Mirella and Dynho Alves are discussing various topics on the internet involving the end of the marriage between the funkista and the dancer, who are currently confined to A Fazenda 13, the couple releases a video together. That’s right! This Tuesday (11/23), the hit No Passinho (Love Funk), in partnership with DJ Pop, arrived on YouTube. Until the closing of this publication, the video had already had almost ten thousand views.

On Monday (Nov 22), Mirella used Instagram Stories to reveal that she is being called a “monster” after announcing the end of her marriage to Dynho. She also confessed that she is tired of being attacked on social media. “I can’t take it,” he declared.

mirella dynho Dynho and Mirellareproduction Mc Mirella and Dynho Alves Mc Mirella and Dynho AlvesReproduction/Instagram Mirella Dynho Mirella and Dynho at the wedding Tiktoker Harry Jowsey Confirms Interest in Mirella: “Stunning” Mirella enjoying party after divorcereproduction mc mirella instagram MC MirellaReproduction/Instagram 0

“Give me peace, in the name of Jesus. I don’t have the patience anymore, I work like a slut, like a slut,” she said. “I don’t like to play the victim, no. But, in this story, the victim is me. Please give me some time, have a little sense and consideration for my moment and for everything I’m going through”, he continued in another passage.

Mirella also took the opportunity to say that there is no interest on her part in attacking her ex-husband for the approximation with digital influencer Sthefane Matos within the rural reality. “I’m nervous. Seriously, it’s very hard to get through these moments, you see the woman is so attacked. I was never a monster to Dynho and it won’t be now. I was never a monster to anyone. I’m not going to massacre him, it’s his life, no one was born attached to anyone”, he said.

“My WhatsApp is hell, everyone asking a lot of things. Very annoying, just respect me because I can’t take it anymore. It’s very funny that the people who lived on our side know very well how we were, how I was to him, but nobody says anything. They throw me to the wolves of the internet”, concluded the singer.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.