In video, Daniel Cady talks about marriage crisis with Ivete Sangalo | celebrities



Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady – Reproduction

Published 11/23/2021 8:20 AM

Rio – Daniel Cady, husband of singer Ivete Sangalo, did a live on Instagram last Monday night and ended up talking about his personal life as well. The nutritionist explained that his marriage to the singer is not over and that he deleted some photos with the singer from social networks because he was adapting his Instagram account to his new professional project. Daniel and Ivete are parents of Marcelo, 12, and twins Helena and Marina, 3.

“Today, there are a lot of people curious to want to know intimate things, gossip. I’ll soon start live by advancing this subject that you are so keen to know and that is pure gossip. The curious guys, who are here just to know of personal life, of intrigue, it can come out well… It leaves the people who are interested in learning, who are looking for health”, began Daniel Cady.

“There was nothing to do with my marriage, I don’t know where that story came from. In fact, some evil seed saw it when I was restarting my Instagram… what happened now was nothing more than the launch of my shirt line. .. Everything is calm here, thank God we are at peace…”, finished Daniel, who then followed his live on nutrition.