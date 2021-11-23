Increase in the number of flu syndrome cases reveals the advance of Influenza A in Rio

The increase in the number of people with flu syndrome symptoms that looking for health units made the Health Surveillance Superintendence of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) start an iepidemiological and laboratory investigation. Medical assistance in cases of this type to residents of Rocinha, for example, which is usually 100 per day, reached 400 last weekend, according to a doctor who prefers not to be identified. He says that they all have the same symptoms, which are similar to Covid-19, like fever, headache and cough. According to the newspaper Extra, the scenario has been repeated in other parts of the city, such as Itanhangá and Ilha do Governador. SMS informs that in the last week a growth in the number of positive results for Influenza A.

In a statement, the secretariat says it is aware of the increase in search for care in health facilities by people reporting the flu syndrome. The ongoing investigation, according to SMS, found an increase in positive results for Influenza A in thesamples collected in sentinel health units. Sentinel units do the syndrome monitoring, evaluating the circulation of respiratory viruses through sampling. These units are responsible for collecting material for laboratory analysis in people seeking health care with respiratory symptoms and also in hospitalized patients with more severe cases of respiratory diseases.

To G1, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, said that all people with flu symptoms need to be tested for Covid. And that in Rocinha the tests were negative for the disease, and showed that it was the H3N2 virus:

“It’s a type of Influenza, which can be prevented with the vaccine. In the last flu vaccine campaign there was a very low adhesion (from 57% of the population). We need people to try to get vaccinated to block it, to protect against this outbreak of Influenza A that started in Rocinha”.

“Only about 3% of tested cases were positive for Covid-19“, says the SMS note, adding that the protective measures to prevent Influenza A are also similar to those that prevent disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Among them, keep the social distancing, wear masks and make the hand hygiene with 70% alcohol or, when possible, soap and water.

