INSS retirement should have a new value due to high inflation

On November 17, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy presented the report of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). This year, it can close with 10.04%. As a result, the inflation projection for this year has changed. Now the benefit calculation basis and pensions from the National Institute of Social Service (INSS).

Compared to the last forecast made in September this year, there was an increase of 1.64 percentage points. In September, the economic team had already announced a forecast of 8.4%.

Minimum wage forecast

Importantly, the INPC serves as the basis for salary reviews by the federal government. If the forecast is confirmed, for 2021, the minimum wage will be R$1,210.00, next year. Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,100.00 paid to retirees and pensioners. With the new adjustment, the insured may have a increase of BRL 110.00.

The maximum amount (ceiling established by the INSS) for policyholders will be R$ 7,079.50 in 2022. If this projection is confirmed, the increase will be R$ 645.93. Difference from the current value of R$6,433.57.

This ends up changing all amounts that are received by retirees and pensioners who are insured by the INSS.

Announcement takes place in January 2022

It is worth remembering that only on January 11, 2022 will the official index for the readjustment of the amount received by policyholders be announced. At the beginning of the year, is the period in which the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will release the result of the accumulated average inflation, in the months of January and December 2020.

Until then, policyholders await the increase announcement of the minimum wage.