Inter: Boschilia answers Passion audio: “I’ve never deceived anyone”

After the leaked audios of Paulo Paixão took over social media this afternoon, Inter’s fitness coordinator resigned and left the club. Midfielder Gabriel Boschilia, called a “deceiver” by the professional, responded and reinforced his desire to help Colorado.

“Today an audio came to me in which my name is mentioned, so I thought it was important to take a stand. First of all, I want to say that I disagree with the content of the audio. I never “deceived” anyone in my career, wherever I went. that, despite having gone through a very difficult year, with a very complicated recovery from injury, I have never stopped working and respecting the giant shirt I wear”, said the athlete via the press office, and his position was also published in his profiles on the social networks.

In addition to Boschilia, Paixão also mentioned names like Patrick, Rodrigo Dourado and Cuesta, suggesting that the club involve them in negotiations to “change the dressing room”.

The 25-year-old has played 19 games this season, in which he has faced the end of recovery from a serious knee injury he suffered in 2020.

“Everyone in the club knows what a professional I am and how hard I work to be my best. My family lives every pain with me, every bad day… They know how much I care and how much I charge myself to be the best possible every day. How much I like my profession, how much I like to wear the Inter shirt. Unfortunately, this season I still haven’t been able to help in the way I’d like. But I’m always giving my best to play and achieve my best level whenever I go on the field,” he concluded.

Paulo Paixão, in addition to the official Inter note, made a video in which he apologizes for the content of his positions and reinforces his fans for Colorado until the end of the season.