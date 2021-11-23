Inter gets suspensive effect, and Edenilson is free to play against Fluminense | International

Edenilson is released to face Fluminense this Wednesday, at Maracanã, in a game for the 35th round of the Brasileirão. According to the lawyer of Inter, Rogério Pastl, the club obtained a suspensive effect at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and will be able to count on shirt 8.

In a trial carried out by the First Disciplinary Commission of the STJD on Monday, Edenilson was punished with a two-game suspension for expulsion against Palmeiras. The shirt 8, who has already played a game, would be left out of the duel in Rio, but Inter appealed the decision, which could be reversed in a trial in the full court.

See more:

+ Aguirre tries to recover “memory” of good games

+ After audio leaks, Paulo Paixão leaves Inter

1 of 2 Edenilson, Inter midfielder — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter Edenilson, Inter’s midfielder — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

Edenilson was expelled from the field in Inter’s defeat against Palmeiras, in the 27th round of the Brasileirão, for calling referee Bráulio da Silva Machado a “thief”, according to the report in the match summary.

The player was denounced under article 243-F of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), for “offending someone in his honor”. The penalty provided for varies from R$100 to R$100 thousand and suspension from one to six matches.

Inter’s defense managed to reclassify the article to 258 during the session. The change could open up the possibility for the player to only be warned. Even so, the shirt 8 ended up doomed with two games “due to the seriousness of the offenses”.

Patrick takes a game and also faces the Flu