Inter has a 10.2% chance of a direct spot in Libertadores, and Grêmio still has an 80% chance of falling

After the conclusion of another round of the Brasileirão, the mathematical calculations for the final stretch will stir the fans and stir up the clubs, each one of them with their specific objectives in the decisive matches. Inter, for example, was further away from obtaining a direct seat to Libertadores after recent defeats by Cuiabá and Flamengo.

The study that shows the probabilities below is from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), which sees Inter, currently 8th placed with 47 points, with only a 10.2% chance of going to the group stage of the next Libertadores. In this fight, Corinthians has 94.7%, Fortaleza has 89.3%, Bragantino has 75.7% and Fluminense has 23.1%.

On Sunday, Flu beat América-MG at home by the score of 2-0 and now has a direct confrontation, also in Rio de Janeiro, against Inter. The game will be on Wednesday at 9.30 pm.

Guild decreases the chance of falling, which is still high

After reaching more than 90% last week, Grêmio, after beating Bragantino and Chapecoense, reduced their chances of relegation according to UFMG. But they are still high and are currently around 83.1%. Tricolor is the 18th place with 35 points, four less than the first team out of Z4 and receives Flamengo, this Tuesday, at 21h.

In the other competitors, Chapecoense is already relegated and Sport, vice-lantern, appears with a 98.3% probability of falling. Bahia, 17th with 37 points, has a 44.1% chance of falling, while Juventude, 16th with 39 pts, has a 31.5% chance. Atlético-GO, 15th with 40 points, has a 16% chance of being relegated.