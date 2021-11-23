Internacional can hire 3 athletes from Palmeiras x Flamengo

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

Seeking to strengthen the squad in 2022, Internacional is aware of the possibility of hiring three players who will be in the groups of Palmeiras and Internacional. Initially, Felipe Melo is the athlete closest to an agreement, as the team from Rio Grande do Sul is willing to offer a two-year contract at the wheel. Even so, the situation is handled with caution, in view of the player’s priority in waiting to try to stay in Verdão.

In addition, two more names may arrive at Internacional in 2022. According to information from “Gaúcha ZH“, Rodinei and Luiz Adriano are on the list of contracts that may be closed soon. In this way, both would come to fill needs in Diego Aguirre’s cast.

At the moment, the right-back is the third option for Flamengo in the sector. Therefore, he has been cast later with Renato Gaúcho. However, through the reserve situation, a return to Colorado can be seen with good eyes, a situation that would supply Saravia’s departure.

Meanwhile, Luiz Adriano has a terrible atmosphere with the Palmeiras fans. Identified with Internacional, the center forward would occupy the space left by Paulo Guerrero. As the environment in Verdão is not positive, a friendly solution is likely to be discussed.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the three athletes, in fact, will make it to Inter. Currently, Diego Aguirre has been preaching calm with the situation. Because of this, the board awaits the end of Libertadores to position itself on the negotiations.

“We are working for next year. We have meetings and we are planning. We have some names that I won’t mention right now, it’s a need we have. For the next four games, we don’t have to speak in names. We have to concentrate to achieve our goals”, he said.

