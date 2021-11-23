Investment yearbook 2021 – French group will invest R$503 million in factory in Campo Bom

The French group Verallia, the third largest global producer of glass packaging for food and beverages this month announced its investment plan for Brazil. €80 million (R$503.2 million) will be earmarked for the construction of a new furnace at the plant that the industry already operates in Campo Bom, in Vale do Sinos. The expectation is that the new structure will be in operation by the end of 2023.

“It will be a watershed for the municipality. There were a few weeks of negotiations between the municipal administration and the company, and among all the cities in Brazil where Verallia has factories, we were able to bring this million-dollar investment to Campo Bom”, highlighted the mayor Luciano Orsi, according to information published by the municipality.

According to the company, the expansion will allow the production of 700 thousand glass packages daily. Added to the capacity already in operation in the city, Verallia will have a production potential of 1.3 million glass packages in southern Brazil. The main objective of the investment is to supply the national wine and spirits market.

“This investment in southern Brazil was already part of the plan outlined for Verallia in Brazil. Added to this is the fact that market demand accelerated the decision, which shows that our strategy is on the right path”, stated the general director of Verallia in South America, Quintin Testa, in a note released by the company.

140 direct jobs and 30 indirect jobs will be generated after the expansion. During the work, it is estimated that 1,000 people will be employed.

The municipal secretary for Economic Development and Tourism of Campo Bom, Henrique Scholz, observes that this is the largest investment ever made in Campo Bom, as well as a historic contribution to Verallia. “The company trusted our city to take this big step. We have plenty of reasons to celebrate,” he concludes.

This year, the multinational invested € 60 million (R$ 377.4 million) in the expansion of its plant in Jacutinga, Minas Gerais. Added together, in five years, Verallia will have invested nearly R$ 1.5 billion in operations in Brazil.