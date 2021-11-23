Iron ore futures soar in China

Iron Ore (Credit: Shutterstock)

BEIJING (Reuters) – Iron ore futures contracts in China rose on Tuesday (23), reaching their daily limit of 10% in the morning session, with steelmakers expected to resume production after strict controls in recent months , by determination of the government.

“The iron ore supply side hasn’t changed much recently, but more mills are planning to increase output next month,” a Beijing trader says.

Another Shandong iron ore trader says the market is trading on the expectation of an increase in steel production in December.

China successfully controlled its steel production from January to October at lower levels than the same period in 2020, after a series of severe restrictions, leaving room for steel companies to increase production for the rest of the year in a comparison monthly.

The most-traded iron ore futures contracts on the Dalian Commodities Exchange for January delivery rose as much as 9.9% in the morning session, the biggest percentage gain since Sept. 30, and closed up 7.8% , at 587 yuan (US$91.96) per ton.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore for delivery to China rose another $2 to $97.5 a ton on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Other steel ingredients also rose. Dalian coking coal futures jumped 2.8% to RMB 1,919 per tonne and coke prices rose 1% to RMB 2,881 per tonne.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2.9% earlier in the session but retreated and fell 0.1% to RMB 4,315 a tonne when the market closed.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 0.6% to RMB 4,423 per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures rose 1.6% to RMB 17,310 per tonne.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related