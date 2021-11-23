Ironic, Bolsonaro sends a message to Globo about the concession

On Monday night (22), while stopping at the playpen in front of Palácio da Alvorada to talk with supporters, Jair Bolsonaro was questioned by a man. “And Globo, does it or does it leave (off the air)?”







Bolsonaro maintains the war of nerves when talking about Globo’s concession Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

“Globo has a meeting with me next year, right?”, replied the president. “I find the truth, I will not chase anyone. But you have to have the clearance certificates up to date, a lot of things there.”

The anonymous boy said that the network needs to demonstrate transparency. “Who was once a soldier in the barracks there? Just like the morning stop: it has to be tidy”, commented Bolsonaro, laughing at his own irony. “She (Globo) and any other company.”

This moderate tone surprises and intrigues. Since the end of 2019, the president has sent ‘messages’ to Globo’s management about possible difficulties for the renewal of the channel’s public concession. The current document expires on October 5th of next year.

On the various occasions when he spoke about the matter, Bolsonaro insisted on the rigorous analysis of the documents that the broadcaster will have to present to the government to prove its financial and fiscal situation.

“You’ll have to be fine with the accounting to have the concession renewed. If everything isn’t right, I won’t renew yours (Globo) or anyone else’s”, he warned last year.

On the 15th, the Diário do Centro do Mundo portal posted an article saying that Jair Bolsonaro “will stop a new Globo concession in 2022”. According to the left-wing vehicle, the information was passed on by a member of the president’s riot police.

If Bolsonaro does not renew the concession, he will need to convince two-fifths of the Chamber (206 deputies) and the same fraction in the Senate (33 senators) to approve and ratify his decision. It would be up to Globo to legalize the matter in order to remain on the air through an injunction and try to reverse the impeachment.

In an election year, with lawmakers focused on self-interest and partisanship, it would be difficult for Jair Bolsonaro to build enough support in both legislative houses to attack his worst enemy in the mainstream media. But here is Brazil, anything can happen, ‘taokey’?