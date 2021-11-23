Israel begins vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against Covid-19 | World

The vaccination campaign focused on children aged 5 to 11 years, in Israel, began this Monday (22), in an attempt to prevent a new wave of coronaviruses in the country. The immunizing agent used is that of Pfizer BioNTech, but with a lower dose than that received by young people and adults from 12 years of age onwards.

The vaccine shipment arrived in Israel on Sunday (21), and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – along with Israeli medical authorities – decided that the immunization should “begin immediately”.

Vaccination is free and takes place at the clinics of the four health plans in Israel – to which all citizens of the country belong. The Ministry of Health is also considering vaccinating children in schools or at mobile stations, close to children’s attractions.

Immunization will not be mandatory. Parents will be able to decide whether they want to immunize their children or not, without fear of fines or other retaliation. But vaccinated children will be able to receive the “Green Pass”, the document that frees Israelis to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other public places without having to take Covid-19 tests.

A recent opinion poll revealed that only 50% of parents intended to vaccinate their children. Now, with the start of the vaccination campaign, the expectation of the authorities is that more parents are convinced of the importance of immunization.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

According to the local press, 25,000 people have already made an appointment to vaccinate the children. But that’s still not much. Israel has 1.2 million children between the ages of 5 and 11, corresponding to 13% of the population.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Bennett said he knew that “many people are afraid to vaccinate children” even though he is not against vaccination or disseminators of conspiracy theories. According to Bennett, the answer to all this is “complete transparency.” He has promised to reveal all the scientific information to parents so they can make the best decision.

Israel is having a good time in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer and fewer active patients, deaths and hospitalizations. Yesterday, only 500 people were detected with the virus and only 130 are hospitalized. At the height of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in September, more than 10,000 people were detected a day and the number of hospitalized patients approached 1,000.

And in the third wave, in January of this year, the average of deaths reached 62 people per day. Now the average is just five a day.

The improvement in data began in late September, when medical authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccine for all age groups, not just the elderly, even before the US FDA’s decision to do the same.

But the situation is changing. The R index, which measures the reproduction of the virus in society, went from 1 for the first time, on Friday (19), and is increasing day by day.

When the R index exceeds 1, it means that an infected person is able to transmit the virus to another person, keeping the epidemic alive. Ideally, this index is below 1, which means that fewer and fewer people have the potential to be infected.

Officials fear that a 5th wave of Covid-19 is just beginning, particularly with the country’s reopening to international tourism on November 1st.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, only 44% of Israelis have taken the third dose and this percentage is not enough to prevent another wave.

Soon, 12 to 15-year-olds – who started getting vaccinated around July – should also start receiving the booster dose, as several Israeli studies have concluded that after five months, the first two doses are much less effective. , regardless of age.

Currently, 61% of Israelis have received two doses and 68% only the first. About 6% did not want to be vaccinated even with the first dose and are part of the group most vulnerable to getting sick. Of those hospitalized with severe cases at this time, 90% have not taken all three doses, including children up to 11 years old who can only now be immunized.