Israel starts vaccinating children to face Covid’s discharge – News

Israel started to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years of age with the Pfizer/BioNTech immunization against Covid-19 this Monday (22), hoping to contain a recent high in the number of infections by the new coronavirus.

The fourth wave of infections that hit Israel in June began to subside in September, but in the past two weeks the rate of infection has started to rise again – an indication that the virus may be spreading exponentially again.

The number of new daily cases has also soared in recent days, with half of the infections confirmed among children aged 11 and under.

The childhood vaccination campaign against Covid-19 it began on Monday in a square in Tel Aviv, where a small number of parents lined up silently with their children to receive their shots. The campaign will be launched nationwide this Tuesday (23).

“The kids go to school, mingle with other kids and do a lot of social activities. We’re very excited to get them vaccinated and get back to normal life,” said Katy Bai Shalom, who vaccinated the children on Monday.

When receiving shots in front of the television cameras, some children smiled and laughed, while others cried and clung to their parents.

Israel’s population of 9.4 million people is relatively young, with around 1.2 million children aged between 5 and 11 years. As of November, the group had more than a third of new cases, according to data from the Israeli Ministry of Health. Scientists and officials are dubious whether the country can achieve herd immunity without vaccinating children.

