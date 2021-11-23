“It is unfair to speak of failure”, evaluates Guaidó after electoral defeat of the opposition in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said on Monday that it would be “unfair” to label the opposition’s defeat in regional elections as a “failure” that gave a great victory to the ruling Chavismo.

President Nicolás Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won in Caracas and in 18 of the 23 provinces in dispute in this process that marked the return of the main opposition parties, which won three.

According to the latest data from the National Electoral Council (CNE), two governments remain to be defined, although preliminary results attribute them to Chavismo. “It would be unfair to speak of electoral failure” in a “supposed election that was not such”, declared Guaidó, who abstained as in the previous two – the 2018 presidential and the 2020 legislative ones – considering that he was unable to participate.

The opponent called Sunday’s electoral process “absolutely flawed” and “clearly unequal”, despite the presence of international observers after years of absence, one of the conditions most demanded by the opposition.

Guaidó – recognized as the country’s interim president by fifty nations, although in practice the control of the territory is in the hands of President Nicolás Maduro – highlighted the “obvious need for unification” as “a reflection of what happened yesterday”. “It is an event that should lead to more unity, sincere unity,” he said amid divisions and internal clashes with other leaders who reject the figure of the “interim government” he heads.

“It’s time to open your arms,” ​​said the leader, noting that opposition sectors have “weeks” discussing the “reconstruction of the democratic alternative”.

The weakened and fragmented opposition won in three states with the return of its main parties to the polls after three years of boycotts and calls for abstention. “Whoever managed to wrest (positions) from the dictatorship has done a feat (…), he has my respect,” exclaimed Guaidó.

The regional elections were considered a new starting point for both Maduro, who is seeking an end to international sanctions, and the opposition, which returned to the electoral process with its eyes on a “transparent” presidential election in 2024, albeit next year there is the possibility of a referendum to revoke Maduro’s mandate.

Electoral authorities offered this Monday a second balance that shows a participation of 42.26% of the 21 million voters called to vote. So far, the full balance has not been offered.





