IT WENT OUT! More than R$ 4 thousand!

Attention! The Public notice for FESF Fiocruz! The State Family Health Foundation published the notice for admission to its Multiprofessional Residency in Family Health at FESF-SUS/Fiocruz.

The registration period for the national residency exam will be between the November 22nd and December 12th, 2021. Interested parties will need to register on the site.

and www.fundacaocefetbahia.org.br/fesfsus/2022/residencia/fesfsus.asp, and pay the registration fee of R$ 100.00.

Check out more information about the FESF Fiocruz Residency Notice Right below:

FESF Fiocruz Residency Notice: Remuneration and benefits

The scholarship to be paid to the resident will be in the amount of BRL 4,106.09, paid by the Ministry of Health. This amount may be readjusted at the discretion of the Ministry of Health.

Approved residents will have a monthly workload of 60 hours per week for the 24 months of the course.

FESF Fiocruz Residency Notice: Registration

Registration will be open during the day. November 22nd and December 12th, 2021.

Exemption from the registration fee

Candidates who:

You are registered in the single register;

Residency Notice FESF Fiocruz: Positions and vacancies

The 31 opportunities offered at the FESF Fiocruz Residency Notice are for the Multiprofessional Residency Program in Family Health at FESF-SUS/Fiocruz.

COREMU TEACHING UNITS FORMATION VACATIONS CODE wide

Competition person with

Deficiency black Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) – BA Units of the Health Network of municipalities in Bahia, preferably in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador/Ba. * Nursing 8 1 4 1 Dentistry 8 1 4 two Physiotherapy 1 – 1 3 PE 1 – 1 4 Nutritionist 1 – 1 5 sanitarian 1 – two 6 psychology 1 – 1 7

Residency Notice FESF Fiocruz: Trial steps

O Public notice FESF Fiocruz Residence provides a single step:

Written Test of Specific Undergraduate Knowledge and Basic Knowledge in the in-depth area of ​​the Residency Program, in addition to Knowledge in Portuguese and Computer Science, of an eliminatory and qualifying character, composed of two parts: Part I: consisting of 40 (forty) objective multiple-choice questions, it will deal with the Syllabus, totaling 80 (eighty) points. Part II: consisting of 1 (one) essay question, worth 10 (ten) points with a weight of 2, totaling 20 (twenty) points.



Written test of the FESF Fiocruz Residency notice

Details on part I and part II of the written test of the FESF Fiocruz Residency Notice:

First part: objective, of an eliminatory and classifying character, composed of 40 (forty) multiple choice questions, with 05 (five) answer alternatives (A, B, C, D and E), for all the Programs. The attribution of weight to the questions will be given in accordance with Table 3 contained in sub-item 6.3, totaling 80 (eighty) points.

discursive, of a classificatory character, composed of 01 (one) discursive question (writing), worth 10 (ten) points, with a weight of 02 (one), totaling 20 (twenty) points.

Part I knowledge area Quantitative of questions by weight Total 1 two 3 Questions Spots Basic knowledge of Portuguese language 1 3 1 5 10 Basic Computer Knowledge 1 3 1 5 10 Basic Undergraduate Knowledge 5 5 5 15 30 Specific knowledge of the Residency Program 5 5 5 15 30 Part II Essay Question (10 points) — 1 — 1 20 General Sum 12 17 12 41 100

