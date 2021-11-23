“It’s black and it’s pissing me off”

At a school in Fort Worth, Texas (USA), a white student was caught assaulting a black teacher. She gets up and slaps the teacher on the arm, who is making a phone call. “No, no, no. You touched me. I didn’t touch you”, says the teacher.

Then, the teenager picks up the phone and says she’s going to call her mother, while offending the teacher. “I need you to come here right now. This teacher is about to get screwed if she doesn’t get out of my way,” she says, supposedly talking to her mother.

After a pause, she continues: “Do you want to talk to her? Because she’s black and she’s pissing me off right now.” She then throws the phone at the educator.

Look:

School promised to take action against student

In a statement, Castleberry High School said it will take “quick and effective measures to protect our teachers so they can perform their duties and educate students in a safe environment.”

Also said to be “disturbed” with the video images. “Racism and violence against our teachers will not be tolerated”, says the school.

The teacher was praised “for her calm attitude and absolute professionalism” in dealing with the situation. “We support this teacher and her response in the strongest possible terms.”

