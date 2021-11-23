“I’ve never been asked to be deputy”

posted on 11/22/2021 8:25 PM



(credit: Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco/Youtube)

The owner of Magazine Luiza, Luiza Trajano, rebutted the statements of President Jair Bolsonaro, this Monday morning (22/11). In the Legislative Assembly of Paraíba, the businesswoman denied that she would be vice-president of the slate of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and said that she is in favor of income distribution and “if this is to be a socialist, I am a socialist”.

“I have nothing to say. I’ve never been with President Lula, I’ve never been invited to be vice president [presidente]. I’m in all the newspapers as invited by all parties to be vice president. Because it looks like you need a woman, the profile is a woman [para o cargo]. […] I think inequality must be fought, if this is to be socialist, then I am socialist. I am a businesswoman and I am in favor of income distribution. I never joined any party. I didn’t formally receive any politicians,” he said.

Luiza was asked about Bolsonaro’s statements this morning. The chief executive stated that a “socialist woman lost R$30 billion” after declaring her support for “the nine fingers”, in reference to former president Lula.

The businesswoman was at the Assembly to receive a tribute. In her speech after the ceremony, even without being questioned, Luiza again stated that she is not a candidate and has never received invitations.

“I wanted to say that I’m not a candidate for anything. I never received any invitation to be a candidate. It’s because they need a woman to be president or vice president, because we women are more famous now, right. So they tell me that. So I’m a policy, it’s public policies that make big leaps. I am not a political candidate. When I say I am in favor of Bolsa Família I am on the left, when I say I am in favor of privatization I am on the right. I’ve been visiting the Northeast for eight years and only those who see it know the difference between a Bolsa Família and now these R$400”, he stressed.