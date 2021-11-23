Ivete Sangalo’s husband speaks for the first time about rumors of crisis in the relationship

Daniel Cady decided to comment on the subject during a live he did on Instagram

Reproduction/Instagram/danielcady/23.11.2021 Daniel Cady said that there is no crisis in his marriage to Ivete Sangalo



the nutritionist Daniel Cady spoke for the first time about the rumors that his marriage to the singer Ivete Sangalo is in crisis during a live on Instagram held last Monday, 22. “I’ll start by moving this subject forward. Pure gossip. It had nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where this story came from. In fact, some evil seed I saw when I was restarting my Instagram, I launched my nature-inspired shirts. That’s my job, I’m always trying to bring here the best, my experiences and my mistakes”, said Daniel. “What was supposed to be a surprise, the shirt work, turned all this fuss. Everything is quiet here, thank God everything is at peace with my family.”

Rumors that the couple would no longer be together began last week when the nutritionist’s followers noticed that Daniel was deleting many of the photos in which he appeared along with Ivete. The most recent photo with his wife that he had left in the feed was one from 2018, in which they are together with football players Neymar and Kaká. The post was also taken down and, currently, there are two photos with Ivete on her profile. On the occasion, the press office of the axé singer informed the Young pan that doesn’t comment on the artist’s personal life. Ivete and Daniel have been together since 2008 and are the parents of three children: Marcelo, 12 years old, and the twins Marina and Helena, 3 years old.