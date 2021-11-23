Jadson already passes and becomes third in Corinthians’ participations in goal in the history of the Brazilian

Center forward Jô added another feat to his account last Sunday by scoring a goal and giving an assist in Corinthians’ 2-0 victory over Santos. Timão’s 77 shirt is now the third player with the most participations in goal for the club in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

The striker, who recently returned to the title, opened the scoring by turning on the opponent’s mark and hitting the low left corner of João Paulo’s goal. Then, in the final stretch of the match, he dominated Gil’s deviation and fixed it for Gabriel to expand.

Jô now has 44 goals and 16 passes for goal by Timão in matches valid for the main national competition, surpassing the total registered by midfielder Jadson. Corinthian shirt 10 – and 77 at times – he gave 31 assists and scored 27 goals for the Brazilian in his two spells at Parque São Jorge.

The Corinthians center forward is now only behind former midfielders Rivellino and Marcelinho Carioca, in need of an explanation about the position of Reizinho do Parque. The ace of the 60s and 70s ended up rising when taking into account his participation in the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa tournaments, between 1967 and 1970.

With 15 goals and 16 assists in the four Corinthians participations in Robertão, reaching the final quadrangular twice, Riva added 31 direct participations to those registered in the Campeonato Brasileiro, from 1971 onwards. To enhance the past of one of the greatest players in the club’s history, this correction was made..

Ahead of him, absolute, is Marcelinho Carioca. There were 52 goals and 43 assists for the former shirt 7 during the 90’s, being the top scorer and the one who gave more passes for goals by teammates for Corinthians in the Brazilian Nationals.

Top-10 Goals + Assists in the Brazilian Nationals

Marcelinho – 52 goals + 43 assists = 95 Rivellino – 40 goals + 38 assists = 78 Joe – 44 goals + 16 assists = 60 Jadson – 27 goals + 31 assists = 58 Vaguinho – 22 goals + 29 assists = 51 Socrates – 41 goals + 6 assists = 47 Geraldão – 35 goals + 11 assists = 46 Neto – 32 goals + 11 assists = 43 Gil – 29 goals + 13 assists = 42 Danilo – 16 goals + 25 assists = 41

See more at: J, Corinthians Retrospect and Campeonato Brasileiro.