Jennifer Lawrence recalls leaked nudes and reveals trauma

Jennifer Lawrence, a 31-year-old actress, reflected on the 2014 incident in which she had nudes leaked onto the internet. In season, hackers hacked into iCloud and posted intimate photos of several famous people on web forums.

According to the star of ‘Hunger Games’, this episode ended up generating an eternal trauma in your life. “Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of day”, she vented in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. “Someone in France has just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”, he added.

In 2017, Jennifer Lawrence had already recalled the incident in which she had intimate photos leaked on the internet. “I feel like I’ve been attacked by a gang from the planet – like, there isn’t a person in the world who isn’t able to see these intimate photos of me.”, she commented at the time.

“You can just be at a barbecue and someone can just pull them over the phone. That was really impossible to process.”, highlighted the actress.

Jennifer Lawrence

