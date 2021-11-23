Journalist detonates Renato over Atlético and sends a message to Flamengo’s coach

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Coach Renato Gaúcho again complained about the refereeing after Flamengo’s victory over Internacional, last Saturday. In his view, Rubro-Negro would be disputing the title of the Brasileirão were it not for so many mistakes on the whistle against the Cariocas. Today, Atlético leads the competition with 74 points, eight more than the vice-leader.

– Flamengo is not currently fighting for the title precisely because of the very clear refereeing errors – complained Renato.

During the program Linha de Passe, on ESPN Brazil, Leonardo Bertozzi criticized the speech of Renato Gaúcho. For him, any attempt to minimize Atlético’s numbers in Serie A is not fair.

“Anyone who tries to attribute Atlético’s difference in leadership to arbitration, as Renato Gaúcho tried to do at the press conference, is very disconnected from reality. 74 points is the second best campaign in history and is second only to Flamengo in 2019, which is a historic team. Anyone who tries to minimize the Atlético championship has a disconnect from reality that doesn’t even have a name”, said Bertozzi.

This Tuesday, Atlético will have another difficult commitment ahead. The match against Palmeiras is scheduled for 21:30 (GMT) at Allianz Parque, for the 35th round. Defender Junior Alonso and forward Eduardo Vargas, absent from Juventude, trained normally and are at Cuca’s disposal.

On the other hand, Rever is still considered doubtful. Due to a muscular discomfort, he had to be replaced in the first stage against the Gauchos. He will be re-evaluated by the medical department. Furthermore, Cuca will have maximum strength in the capital of São Paulo.

