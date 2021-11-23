Journalist suggests bringing down Renato’s statue if Flamengo wins Grêmio

In a good-humored tone, during the TV newsroom program on Rádio Gaúcha, David Coimbra made an unusual suggestion in the event of Flamengo’s victory over Grêmio. Amid laughter, the commentator suggested bringing down the statue of Renato, in case the Cariocas win.

“You know that scene in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell? The Germans went there and with sledgehammers and hammers they knocked down the wall. That was historic and marked. I think the following: if Flamengo beats Grêmio, the Grêmio fans need to go to that statue of Renato with a hammer and hammer and take down. There is no alternative. The guy has a statue. It’s fashionable to take down. Leave nothing there, not even the boot locks. Will you beat the team that gave him a statue? (laughter)”, said David Coimbra.

As there was laughter from what happened, what was said was a joke. However, perhaps it would be better to avoid it, because there are always people who are in favor of depredation and with an incentive like that, they could move.

Commentator suggests taking down Renato’s statue if Flamengo wins Grêmio

In the rout that Flamengo applied by 4-0 over Grêmio, there was a rumor on the internet that they had broken the statue of Renato. But, the fact was just a fake News and the images were of another random statue.

Grêmio fans have been involved in acts of violence recently, such as the invasion of fans on the pitch in the match against Palmeiras. So, if there really were depredations like the one the journalist suggested, the image of Grêmio fans across the country would be marginal, which is not true.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: GZH