Júlia Byrro stars in sex and nudity scenes in a soap opera

Julia Byrro, 20-year-old actress and model, has been catching public attention with her character in ‘Secret Truths 2’. The young woman, who until recently was unknown in the artistic world, now has thousands of fans on social networks and, little by little, has gotten used to the new reality. In the plot, she plays the mysterious Lara and has been surprising viewers by starring in sex and nudity scenes.

Despite the sexiest sequences, Julia says that before starting the preparation to live the character in the soap opera, she didn’t have the sensuality that the plot asked for. “I was always a clown and talkative as hell. Being mysterious and sensual wasn’t me, but as I made preparations it helped me to practice that side of myself. It was good so that I could live Lara completely, without any fragments of Julia”, she said in an interview with journalist Leonardo Volpato, from Folha de São Paulo.

Júlia Byrro and Rômulo Estrela in ‘Secret Truths 2’ (Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

Sex and nudity scenes start to be part of Lara’s life after the young woman moves to São Paulo and becomes a model. At the agency, it becomes part of the ‘pink book’ and is codenamed Lua.

“Lara is someone who was forced to grow up very quickly. We will often see the world swallowing her innocence and turning her into an ever colder person. There will be few moments when she will feel that she can believe in happy endings”, comments the actress.

Júlia Byrro and Rômulo Estrela in ‘Secret Truths 2’ (Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

“My life has completely changed”, says Júlia Byrro

After seven years working as a model, Julia Byrro saw her life change completely after joining the cast of ‘Secret Truths 2’. “My life completely changed in a matter of days after I got into ‘Truths.’ I moved to another city, my home, my work, I met new people. But the biggest news for me for sure is recognizing me. I already get all the affection from the fan club world”, explains the young woman.

Beginner in the acting career, she says that she intends to dedicate herself even more to the profession. “First of all, I intend to take some acting courses to improve my work, then I’ll certainly want to do other projects within the acting area. Honestly, I fell madly in love with the profession.”, she stated.

Julia Byrro (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

