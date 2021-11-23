Kast, from the far right, has an advantage over leftist Boric in Chile’s second round

Most voted in the first round of Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, the far-right candidate, José Antonio Kast, is already considered the favorite for the second round, on December 19, according to analysts interviewed by GLOBO. His rival on the left, Gabriel Boric, will have a greater challenge because he will need to attract as many voters from the center as those who took to the streets to demand a more egalitarian country, and when it came time to vote, preferred to stay at home.

Despite intense social mobilization in the last two years, only 47% of voters went to the polls — 53% of Chileans sent a clear message to the political system, which is experiencing its biggest credibility crisis since redemocratization in 1990. In the words of Marta Lagos, director of the NGO Latinobarometro, “we cannot say that Chile is polarized when 53% did not vote. Electoral campaigns were of no use, they did not mobilize anyone”.

fragmentation: Right will have half the senators in Chile for the first time since redemocratization

At the head of a coalition that unites its initials, the Frente Amplio, to the Communist Party, 35-year-old deputy Boric added just 800,000 votes to the 1 million he had in the July primaries of this year.

‘Boric is at a real crossroads. If he radicalizes, he may excite some young people who this time did not vote for him, but risks losing the support of the Christian Democracy (DC) and other sectors of the center – explains Lagos.

For the director of Latinobarómetro, Boric, because he is involved in institutional politics, is considered a traitor even by the so-called penguins, student activists who participated in demonstrations in defense of free and quality education in 2006, in the first government of Michelle Bachelet (2006- 2010 and 2014-2018),

The leftist candidate has not captivated many young voters and one of his challenges is to get them to vote for him in the second round. As a tightrope walker, Boric must find ways to reach younger people without blowing up possible bridges of dialogue with the acronyms of the old center-left Concertation, which include DC and the Socialist Party, and with the center independents who voted for the government candidate , Sebastián Sichel.

The second round of the Chilean elections will be disputed between José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric Photo: Art Editoria / O Globo

One of the unknowns is where the votes of Franco Parisi will go, the anti-system candidate who managed 12.8% campaigning in Alabama, in the United States, and came in third, surpassing Sichel and the Christian Democrat Yasna Provoste. In the view of many analysts, many Parisi voters will abstain. On Monday, a video circulated in which Parisi says that Boric would lead Chile to economic disaster, but denies support for Kast.

— This election confirmed that the right remains strong, and that Chile is not heading, as many thought, towards a paradigm shift or a process of radical transformation — comments the ambassador and former socialist chancellor Juan Gabriel Valdés.

The vast majority of socialists support Boric, but many, like Valdés, believe that the candidate should make his government program more flexible. The question is how to do this without pissing off your PC partners. In the opinion of writer and professor at the University of Chile Federico Galende, Boric should do exactly the opposite of what Valdés preaches:

“Where he can get the most votes that make a difference is on the streets, among those who didn’t participate in the first round. For that, you need to adopt a bolder speech.

The general view in Chile is that for Kast it will be easier to overcome the obstacles that lie ahead and be able to be elected president. The 55-year-old candidate is a political animal and has already shown that he is willing to do anything to reach his goal. With the banners of freedom, order and security, the candidate of the Christian Social Front can gather votes from the center and the right.

— Kast should moderate or even postpone some agendas, such as a total ban on abortion and an eventual withdrawal of Chile from the United Nations Human Rights Council, in order to get center votes — says Guillermo Holzmann, a professor at the University of Valparaíso.

caught frustrations: ‘New right has become a channel of protest against governments and politics,’ says Argentine historian Pablo Stefanoni

Kast’s victory left the economic world in ecstasy. The Santiago Stock Exchange opened up 9.25% and the dollar, for the first time in years, dropped from 830 pesos to 800, the biggest drop in the value of the American currency since 2008. The Chilean right, which with the wave of protests started in October 2019, he feared for the future of an economic model inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), “it regained its soul”, assures Marta.

The mistake of businessmen and investors who bet on the election of the former congressman who broke with the right-wing Independent Democratic Union (UDI) in 2016 and founded, in 2019, the Republican Party, warns the director of Latinobarometro, “is not seeing that, if elected, Kast will have 75% of the country against him”.

— The crisis in the representation of Chilean politicians has reached its limit, no one, least of all Kast, knew how to read the message from the streets — emphasizes Marta.

Interview: If the far right wins in Chile, the level of social conflict will be very high, says Levitsky

The far-right candidate, an admirer of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, represents, for many analysts, a threat to Chilean democracy. An eventual Kast government, which promises, among other initiatives, to end the Ministry of Women, is seen as a veritable time bomb.

Neither candidate, if elected, will have control of Congress. For Kast, who talks about reducing taxes and sending military forces to the south of the country, where there is conflict with Mapuche indigenous people, it would be a challenge to fulfill his government program. The far-right candidate will face enormous resistance in politics and on the streets.

In his first round victory speech, Kast spoke of humility and a willingness to listen. In Santiago, analysts compare him to Machiavelli and wonder if, finally, the thesis that the ends justify the means will not prevail, and the ends, as the candidate said in this campaign and in the 2018 campaign, protect the Armed Forces, persecute “terrorists “, to promote economic freedom and the regulated possession of weapons as a self-defense mechanism, among others.

In less than a month, Chile must decide which way to turn. The problem is that millions refuse to choose between the two disputed alternatives.