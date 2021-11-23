Kevin Spacey will have to pay $31 million to producers

the oscar winner Kevin Spacey is in legal trouble—again. Today (22), The Hollywood Reporter reported that the former star of House of Cards will have to pay a fine of $31 million for breach of contract to the producer MRC.

the output of Kevin Spacey in House of Cards it wasn’t exactly one of the best. After scandals involving his name in cases of harassment, the star and producer was fired from production by Netflix. One of those allegations, which involved a direct member of the series’ staff, a production assistant, prompted the MRC to conduct an investigation that culminated in Spacey’s contract termination.

According to the latest update of the case, which is running in an arbitration court, on October 19 an arbitrator concluded that Spacey had repeatedly violated his contractual obligations to carry out his office “in a professional manner” and “consistent with guidelines, practices and reasonable policies ​​[da produtora]”, including anti-harassment policies. Spacey tried unsuccessfully to appeal the decision to a panel of three additional arbitrators.

“The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to the MRC and why we choose to demand accountability,” the MRC said in a statement after the process was completed.

THE first report of harassment against Kevin Spacey it just started from Anthony Rapp, in October 2017, about an event that took place when he was 14 years old. At the time, the actor apologized and declared himself gay. However, since then, new complaints have emerged, including also eight members of the House of Cards production. Amid the repercussion of the cases, the Emmy canceled a tribute preparing for the actor and production of the sixth season of House of Cards it was even suspended while Netflix investigated the allegations. spacey went then fired from streaming service, Besides be replaced not in All the Money in the World.