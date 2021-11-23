Killer asteroids? NASA launches space probe against threats to life on Earth – Época Negócios

+



Space mission promises to alter orbits of approaching Earth asteroids (Photo: Getty Images)

NASA launches on Tuesday (23) the space probe DART (Dual Asteroid Redirection Test, in English translation), which will identify and try to change the route of meteors with the potential to cause great damage to the Earth — including eventual damages. risks of extinction of humanity.

The DART probe will be taken into space by a Space X rocket and will sail for 10 months in a binary asteroid system. “This first test is to demonstrate that the technology is mature enough to address a real impact threat,” NASA planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson said at a news conference.

know more

According to experts, the mission could be one of the most important ever undertaken by NASA. Planetary defense is an increasingly urgent issue. In the last decade, the average annual cost of protecting the planet was US$ 200 million (more than R$ 1.1 billion). This is because the difficulties of tracking objects are great: telescopes have limited range, rocks approaching the sun cannot be seen, and most travel at very fast speeds.

The mission’s goal is for the reaction time to these asteroids to be much faster than it is today – ideally, NASA would be aware of the problem decades in advance.

DART will work by transferring energy to the rocks at high speed to alter their course so that they deviate from the Earth. For the mission to succeed, high resolution technologies were used. A laser targeting will hit the impact point, while a camera will forward images to Earth.

With preliminary data from the space probe, NASA plans further tests to reroute potential hazards. Another technology, a “gravity tractor”, is also being studied. In this case, the device would couple to the asteroid to change its mass and force it to change course.

Want to check out the exclusive contents of BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.