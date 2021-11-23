Lan Lanh shows real motherhood with Nanda sleeping next to her daughter

Taking care of a newborn baby is already very difficult and tiring, imagine having to take care of two? Nanda Costa and Lanh have been living this for a month, after the birth of twins Kim and Tiê.

In her Instagram account, the percussionist shared a photo in which the actress appears sleeping beside one of her daughters.

“Sunday was very lively, Tiê has already put Nanda to sleep. Kim is already doing the same to me. Thank you all for your affection for our family”, wrote Lan Lanh.

Quickly, the publication received over 50,000 likes.

BIRTH REPORT

A month after the birth of twins Kim and Tiê, Nanda Costa decided to tell fans details of the complications of the birth of the heiresses. Lan Lahn’s companion used Instagram to report.

“Yesterday it was a month since we were born! It is without a doubt the most challenging and intense moment of my life. I had a peaceful pregnancy, I’ve never felt so good in my life. But all of a sudden my blood pressure went up, my kidneys started to stop, and at 35 weeks and 3 days into the pregnancy, we needed to bring the birth forward. Pre eclampsia! My obstetrician, was precise, surgical and, thank God, saved my life! My wife didn’t leave my side for a single second,” began the actress.

Nanda continued: “Kim- She was the first to be born and, to our surprise, weighing less than we thought: 1,815 kg. cries, Kim’ and our girl debuted with a strong and powerful cry. Exactly a minute later, Tiê came, with his eyes wide open as if to say: ‘we’re here, moms, what’s up?’ Tiê arrived weighing 2,220kg and went to his room with us. Kim, on the other hand, needed to gain weight and went to the ICU”.

“As for me, I was hospitalized for a week to control the pressure and recover. I was born a mother in fright and ‘suffering in paradise’ has never made so much sense. I had to divide myself between a room, ICU and passages through the lactation to draw milk and feed little Kim, who reached 1,600kg. The hospital/maternity hospital is under construction and, two days after the birth, between these comings and goings, I was trapped in the elevator, which increased my pressure even more and boosted my puerperium. Tiê and I were discharged five days after delivery. Kim would only be released when he reached at least 2kg”, he continued.

“We didn’t know how long it might take. On some days she won, on others she lost. Every gram was celebrated very, very much. Days of a lot of rain and a lot of crying in Rio de Janeiro, but, as Lan always says, ‘a boat can’t sail without a storm’. Until the first day of sunshine, she came home and found her sister again after two weeks. It was magical and perhaps the best day of the last 30. There is a part of life that the social network does not show and as we are living in times of increasingly difficult judgments, sometimes we prefer to focus on sharing the joys. But today, I chose to share how difficult it was and has been. One day after being discharged, I had to be readmitted, this time to the ICU. My pressure reached 180×90, imagine that for a person who has always had 90×60 pressure. Thank God I have a wonderful support network, incredible doctors, my mother (whom I understand, love and admire more than ever), my mother-in-law, my friends, my daughters’ dindas and dindas, my wife, who I love each one of them. day more and more, and, of course, my daughters for choosing us, Lan and I, for holding out and going through this whirlwind, bringing us sweetness and lightness and a lot of work (we already knew this part, but work was never a problem for us, right Love?) I have a lot of people to thank, but I’m doing it little by little. And you want to know? Even knowing that it would be like that, I would do it all over again to receive the blessing of having Kim and Tiê in our lives. Thank you all for the love messages. Thank you God, goddesses and all the Orixás! Thank you doctors, therapists, nurses, technicians and everyone. Thank you Lan, it had to be you, it just had to be you! Love you forever. To all mothers and mothers, my best regards! We are together. Oh, and the girls are super good and chubby, Amen”, he concluded.

