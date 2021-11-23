LATAM surpasses AZUL as the company that transports the most passengers in Brazil

Airbus A320





Since surpassing GOL in February to become the airline that transported the most passengers in Brazilian aviation, AZUL has maintained its leadership for another seven months. However, in the most recent data published by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), in October the scenario was changed, with LATAM taking the lead.

The new market leader had even surpassed its competitor since July in terms of ASKs and RPKs, in other words, the seats times kilometers and paying passengers times kilometers indicators of its operations. However, in absolute number of people embarked, the inversion took place in the last month.

According to figures presented by ANAC, LATAM transported 2,332,524 paying passengers in October 2021, against 2,218,592 for AZUL. In the sequence, GOL appears with 1,868,070.

In the previous month, September, the numbers had been 2,117,496 people on AZUL flights, 2,099,263 on LATAM flights and 1,646,670 on GOL, that is, the monthly increase in passengers from September to October was 11, 1% for LATAM, 4.8% for AZUL and 13.4% for GOL.





The table below shows the total number of passengers transported in October by each of the national airlines.

Paying Passengers – October/2021

Source: ANAC

For a comparison with the period before the pandemic, the table below shows the total number of passengers transported by Brazilian airlines in October 2019. The data show that LATAM recovered 68.9%, AZUL, 88.9%, and GOL, 60.5%.

Paying Passengers – October/2019

Source: ANAC

With information from the National Civil Aviation Agency



