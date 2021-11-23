Late candidate who crawled past the gate to take the Enem was at the church at his sister’s 1st Eucharist in MT | Mato Grosso

Share this news on WhatsApp

A video recorded by g1 shows the exact moment when 17-year-old Breno Oliveira Nunes arrives running at the University of Cuiabá (Unic) and crawls on the floor. The boy’s effort was celebrated by the people who witnessed the scene. (watch the video above)

‘I didn’t think twice,’ says late candidate who crawled through the gate

Breno’s father, Edésio Nunes, said that his son finishes high school this year and already wants to enter the administration course early in 2022. That was the first time that the young man took the test.

“He has always been dedicated to his studies, he has been preparing for some time. In recent years, everything has become more expensive, so we need to take him out of private school and into public school. It was all with great sacrifice. We struggled for that”, he said.

1 of 1 Breno Nunes managed to enter the test site in the last seconds before the gate was completely closed — Photo: Reproduction Breno Nunes managed to enter the test site in the last seconds before the gate was completely closed — Photo: Reproduction

According to Edésio, the daughter’s first Eucharist was also an important event for the family, however, what they did not expect was that the ceremony would be delayed.

The family’s house is in the Goiabeiras district, about 5 km from the test site. Breno was driven to university by car by his father.

“I had to take a walk to get to drop him off at the university gate, because I was afraid of leaving him far away and there would be an accident on the way. When we got there, the gate was already closing. He ran down and I was screaming ‘run, run ‘, but when he played like a ‘cat’, I was surprised, I didn’t expect it,” he said.

The student’s effort was a source of pride for the family. The father said he got home and the first thing he did was tell his wife, Breno’s mother, about what he did. “She cried. We were very happy and proud of him.“.

Edésio explained that his son is shy and always very quiet on a daily basis. Upon leaving the test site and seeing the repercussions of the case, the father said that Breno was “ashamed and afraid”.

“He thought that everyone would laugh at him and that it would be ‘laughing’, but I explained that I wasn’t, that it was a reason for inspiration. He was even mad at me at first, but then he calmed down,” he joked.

The father said that the son is confident and hopes to get a place at the university.