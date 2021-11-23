Learn how to earn R$1,000 per month at Tesouro Direto with semiannual interest – 11/23/2021

The first question that every investor asks when choosing an investment is: “How much money will it yield?” But did you know that in addition to being able to redeem the income at the end, there are some applications that allow a kind of early redemption?

Today’s column will talk about this type of investment: the Treasury Direct with semiannual interest. The video below shows simulations of how much you would need to invest to have a half-yearly income of R$ 6 thousand, that is, R$ 1 thousand per month.

Government bonds with semiannual interest, as the name suggests, pay yields twice a year. Every six months, Tesouro Direto pays the income to the investor, but not the amount initially invested. Let’s assume you invested R$10k initially. Income is paid every six months, but the principal money (R$10,000) is only returned when due.

Currently, there are four semiannual interest bond options. The first is the Prefixed Treasury, maturing in 2031 and with a fixed interest of 11.65% per annum on the column’s publication date.

The other three are IPCA treasury bonds, that is, papers that track inflation. Maturities are for 2030, 2040 and 2055.

periodic income

Regardless of the chosen investment, in general, bonds with semiannual payment are recommended for those who have already accumulated assets and want to supplement their income or even live off their income.

Although the interest is paid every six months, the person can use a monthly strategy. When receiving the semester’s money, it is possible, for example, to invest in something with daily liquidity such as an interest bearing account or in the Treasury Selic. Thus, little by little it would be possible to redeem a monthly amount.

In the Prefixed Treasury, as shown in the video above, a person needs to have around R$ 160 thousand to obtain R$ 6 thousand in the semester (in other words, R$ 1 thousand per month).

Do you invest in any bonds with semiannual interest? Do you find the strategy interesting? Comment below or on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube).