learn how to hide your profile picture from other contacts

O Whatsapp, the most used application for exchanging messages on cell phones, has the function of hiding the profile picture for all the user’s contacts or just for those who are not saved in the calendar.

The tool is aimed at those users who insist on keep privacy on the messenger and prevent anyone from having access to your profile picture on the social network. To do this, simply access the WhatsApp privacy settings and choose which contacts can or cannot see your profile picture.

But, despite having this function, WhatsApp still doesn’t have the native option to hide the profile photo for only one contact without having to block it. In these cases, it is necessary that the user, in addition to selecting who can or cannot see their photo, delete the contact from their calendar.

It is also worth noting that WhatsApp does not have a tool to hide the profile picture from other contacts. The only way for the user not to see the photo is if that same contact has configured the messenger not to show their profile picture to anyone (or to show it only to whoever is in their calendar).

How to hide profile photo on WhatsApp (Android and iOS)

Open the WhatsApp app;

Click on the icon represented by three dots, located in the upper right corner of the screen;

With the menu open, click on “Settings”;

After that, click on “Account”;

Click on the “Privacy” item to access other options;

Then click on “Profile picture”;

With the pop-up open, select the option “My Contacts” or “Nobody”. If you choose “My contacts”, all your contacts will be able to see your profile picture. But if you choose “Nobody”, not even the contacts saved in your phonebook will be able to access your profile picture.

Ready. With this simple step by step, you can keep your privacy on WhatsApp and prevent any contact from seeing your profile picture, without having to block it.