learn how to use the ‘jump queue’ mode

Uber recently launched the “Priority” mode for its passengers, where the user can “jump the line” for races, thus reducing the waiting time for a driver. In the new modality, however, it is necessary to pay a little more for this agility in the service. Currently, the feature is only available in some Brazilian cities.

The “Priority” category, according to the platform, aims to speed up boarding and thus also reduce the number of complaints from users. The company has been the target of constant criticism due to the high number of cancellations and rejections of races by its registered drivers and the exacerbated delay in getting a boarding.

How much more will it cost?

The “Priority” category trips will cost more than the “Uber X” modality races. The value of this difference was not disclosed by the company, but according to the calculation of Tilt it is around 20% to 30%.

Uber Priority charges users more in exchange for ‘judging the queue’ for a car Image: Disclosure

Where does it already work?

In the initial phase of operation, the modality is only available to users in three Brazilian cities, namely Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA) — which would be the ones with the longest waiting time for the service.

Anyone can use the “Priority” option, which automatically appears in the app when the person performs an address lookup.

Uber also informed that the new modality is about a dynamic category, that is, it will not be available at all times, appearing only in moments and places where demand is high, such as during peak hours and in the central regions of these cities.

How to use the new category

See the step-by-step instructions for requesting a “Priority” Uber: