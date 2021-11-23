LeBron is suspended for 1 game after punch and general confusion

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers NBA star, was suspended for one game after his fight with the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart. The “King” was excluded after hitting the opponent in the face in a free-throw dispute and sparked widespread confusion last night.

In a statement released this evening, the NBA said LeBron will be out of the Lakers game against the New York Knicks tomorrow. Isaiah was suspended for two games.

According to the world’s top basketball league, the difference in their punishment is because “Stewart received two technical fouls, while LeBron James received a flagrant 2 foul penalty.”

In the melee, Stewart had to be restrained by his teammates — the player’s face was bleeding. Shortly thereafter, the Pistons player returned to run towards LeBron and was again stopped by his teammates and removed from the court. Both were excluded because of the fight.

It was only the second exclusion in LeBron James’ career. The match ended with a 121-116 victory for Los Angeles.

The Lakers are currently in eighth place in the NBA Western Conference with nine wins and nine losses. The Pistons, in turn, won only four times and lost 12 clashes, in 14th position in the East.