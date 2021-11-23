LeBron is suspended for one match in the NBA; Battered rival takes two-game hook – Sports

The great confusion that occurred in the game between Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, on Sunday night, generated suspensions for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart this Monday. The Lakers star, responsible for punching his rival in the face, was suspended for a game by the direction of NBA, while Stewart took two-match hook.

The biggest punishment for the Pistons player, according to the NBA, was due to his reaction on and off the court after the aggression. Enraged, Stewart went after LeBron and it took many teammates and even referees to contain the player’s irritation, which had blood running down his face.

According to the NBA, he was punished for “insisting on the showdown by repeatedly and aggressively chasing James in an unsportsmanlike manner.” LeBron, on the other hand, was sanctioned for “recklessness” when he hit his rival in the face.

The incident, one of the ugliest in the NBA in years, happened in the third quarter as LeBron and Stewart elbowed each other waiting for a free throw. When they were almost entwined, the Lakers player tried to pull away and swung his arm toward his rival. A few seconds later, Stewart’s face appeared to be bleeding.

The Pistons athlete’s irritation took time to be contained. Even when everything seemed calmer, he tried to return to the court to face LeBron. The episode will also generate financial loss for both players. The Lakers star will have deducted US$284,000 (about R$1.5 million) from his salary, while Stewart will lose US$45,000 (R$251,000).

It is the first time in 19 years that LeBron has been suspended from the NBA. The star has four titles in a row in the competition, for three different teams. He will therefore be embezzled in the match against the New York Knicks, on Tuesday, away from home. Stewart, in turn, will lose games against the Miami Heat, on the same day, at home, and also against the Milwaukee Bucks, on Wednesday, away from home.

After serving the suspensions, the two players are expected to meet again on Sunday, when the Lakers and Pistons face each other again, this time in Los Angeles.