LeBron James will lose R$1.5 million in suspension per elbow in rival

Lakers star has been suspended for an elbow game at Pistons rival

LeBron James was expelled from the match between Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons this Sunday, at Little Caesars Arena, by the NBA.

The Lakers star elbowed Pistons pivot Isaiah Stewart during a Detroit free throw. Stewart got a bloody upper eye area and went for LeBron.

This Monday, the NBA announced a one-game suspension for LeBron James and two hook matches for Stewart.

According to the NBA, LeBron was suspended for “recklessly hitting” Stewart. And the Pistons pivot took the hook for “raising a fight on the court by repeatedly and aggressively chasing” James.

Both will not receive the part of the salary they would be entitled to as a form of suspension.

LeBron will no longer receive $285,000 (about R$1.5 million) of his $41.1 million salary this season. Stewart, on the other hand, will be without US$45,000 (R$251,000) of the US$3.2 million of his annual salaries.

On Sunday, after the elbow, a general fight broke out and several people were trying to contain Stewart, who wanted at all costs to go after James.

Stewart was initially restrained, but crossed the court when tempers seemed to have died down and went for LeBron again, but missed the star.

The referee reviewed the bid and caught the incident, seeing LeBron elbow and expel him and Stewart.