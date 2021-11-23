Leite accuses Doria of buying votes in PSDB previews – News

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul and competitor in the PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) caucuses for the choice of the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, accused his rival in the tucanas caucus this Monday afternoon, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, of buying votes.

“On the other side, we see this. We do see vote buying, we are seeing denunciations of undue pressure, suspension of memberships, dismissal of people who do not support,” said Leite upon arriving at the National Executive Committee in Brasília on Monday. Gaucho governor also said he is confident that he will be chosen as a PSDB candidate in next year’s presidential elections.

Leite also said he hopes the party process will resume voting as soon as possible.

The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, met with representatives of the application developers used for voting and with representatives of the Leite, Doria campaign and the former mayor of Manaus (AM) Arthur Virgílio.

Leite was accompanied by senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) on his arrival at the party meeting. Both defended the use of the application, saying that the previews would be unfeasible and that there would be more reports of fraud otherwise.

“I would like to clarify something and give a word of praise for the work, for the effort of Bruno Araújo to reach that day. it was not viable [votação em] paper, it was not feasible to place electronic voting machines throughout Brazil. It had to be via the app. It was not feasible to bring everyone — the affiliates — here and that was the solution found. And like everything that is new and made for the first time, it takes risks like this”, pointed out the senator.

Governor Joao Doria’s advisors said that he will not comment on the matter yet.