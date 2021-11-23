Lobsters and crabs feel pain and should not be cooked alive, study says

Octopus, crabs and lobsters are capable of feeling pain or suffering, according to an analysis commissioned by the UK government, which added the creatures to a list of sentient beings to be protected by new animal welfare laws.

The London School of Economics expert report analyzed 300 scientific studies to assess the evidence for sentience, and they concluded that cephalopods (such as octopus, squid and cuttlefish) and decapods (such as crabs, crayfish and crayfish) should be treated as beings capable of feel or perceive through the senses.

Vertebrates (animals with a backbone) are already classified as sentient in the new animal welfare legislation currently under debate in the UK.

“The Animal Welfare Law project provides a crucial guarantee that animal welfare is properly considered when developing new laws. Science is now clear that decapods and cephalopods can feel pain and therefore it is only fair that they are covered by this vital piece of legislation,” Animal Welfare Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith said in a statement.

The bill, which has yet to be passed, will establish an Animal Sentience Committee, which will report on how government decisions have taken into account the welfare of sentient animals. It is part of a broader government action plan for animal welfare.

The report states that lobsters and crabs should not be cooked alive and includes best practices for transporting, stunning and killing decapods and cephalopods.

Learning more about cephalopods and decapods

The report used eight different ways to measure sensitivity, including learning ability, presence of pain receptors, connections between pain receptors and certain brain regions, response to anesthetics or analgesics, and behaviors, including balance between threat and reward opportunity, and protection from injury or threat.

He found “very strong” evidence of sensitivity in octopuses and “strong” evidence in most crabs. For other animals in these two groups, such as squid, cuttlefish and lobster, they found the evidence to be substantial but not strong.

However, the report said that these varying degrees of evidence reflect disparities in the amount of attention different animals receive from scientists.

“Scientific attention gravitated towards some (animals) rather than others for reasons of practical convenience (eg which animals can be well kept in laboratories) and geography (eg which species are available where a laboratory is located) . Because of this situation, we think it would be inappropriate to limit protection to specific orders of cephalopods, or to specific suborders of decapods,” the report said.

The recent Netflix documentary “Professor Polvo” (2020) showcased the unique abilities of octopuses. The brain structure of octopuses is very different from that of humans, but it has some of the same functions as mammalian brains, such as learning abilities, including the ability to solve problems and possibly the ability to dream.

* (Translated material. Read the original here).