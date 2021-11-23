Lotofácil 2378 result: check the dozens drawn today; monday (22)

Top Stories

The draw was carried out at 20h in the space of Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and was broadcast by the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

to bet on lotof easy, just go to one Lottery Houses or enjoy the convenience of Accredited Online Lotteries, that receive bets until 3pm. At Online Cash Lotteries receive bets until 7pm.

A simple bet with 15 tens, it only costs BRL 2.5. A small amount, and whoever gets it right 14, 13, 12 and 11 win prizes. So, enjoy the next contest from Lotof easy.

Result of Lotofácil 2378 (11/22)

Check out the Result of Lotofácil 2378 which came out right after the draw was held at 8 pm, see the dozens drawn in this Monday, for the award of BRL 1.5 million: 01-02-03-04-05-10-12-14-15-16-17-21-23-24-25.

So, if you weren’t one of the winners, don’t worry. Likewise, the next game will be held at Tuesday, since the lotof easy holds drawings every day of the week.

Lotofácil: learn how receive the award.

First, receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, it’s simple, just go to any accredited lottery outlet or one of the agencies of the Box, in the case of prizes above R$1,903.98, you only receive it at Caixa. In conclusion, to receive your prize it is necessary to present original proof of identity with CPF and receipt of the winning bet, do not forget to insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

