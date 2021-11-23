Lotomania 2239 accumulates and prize goes to R$7.6 million; see numbers

The Lotomania 2239 contest draw ended with no winners. Nobody nailed the 20 dozen that came out in an event held today (22) by Caixa. Therefore, the prize accumulated for the next draw, which will have at stake an estimated jackpot of R$ 7.6 million. The numbers drawn were 11-13-19-22-27-28-49-53-56-63-65-66-71-76-77-78-81-89-90-98.

A bet you played via electronic channels missed the 20 numbers and won a prize of R$ 141,840.19. Another four tickets had 19 hits, each of which won R$70,920.09.

There were even more winners in the following categories:

– 83 bets had 18 hits and won R$ 2,136.15 each;

– 690 bets matched 17 numbers and received R$256.95 each;

– 4,282 bets spiked 16 numbers and won R$41.40 each; and

– 19,058 bets scored 15 hits and pocketed R$ 9.30.

Lotomania: How do I enter the next draw?

Just place a bet of 50 numbers at lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. The biggest prizes are for tickets that match 20 and 19 numbers, or miss all the tens drawn. Bets must be placed within one hour of the draw, which normally takes place at 20:00 (GMT).

How much does the bet cost?

At Lotomania, unlike other Caixa modalities, there is only one bet option, with 50 numbers. The single price is R$2.50.

Lotomania: what are the chances of winning?

The chance of taking the main prize, which requires 20 hits, is one in 11,372,635. In the 19-number range, the odds are one in 352,551. Going without hitting anything is just as likely as hitting the 20 tens: one chance at 11,372,635.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.