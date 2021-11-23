Lula and Bolsonaro are in the lead; I live in third

Lula, Bolsonaro and Moro are the best positioned pre-candidates in the Paraná Pesquisas institute’s November electoral poll| Photo: Lula Marques/PT; Alan Santos/PR; Saulo Rolim/We can

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the intentions to vote for president in the 2022 elections, according to a survey carried out by the Paraná Research Institute and released this Monday (22). The PT member has 35% of the preference of those interviewed, while President Jair Bolsonaro has 30%. The survey’s margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus.

In a previous poll by the same institute, released in July, Lula and Bolsonaro appeared technically tied, with around 33% and 32% of voting intentions.

Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) appears in third place in the five first-round scenarios simulated in an electoral poll for president carried out by the institute, surpassing the other presidential candidates who seek to position themselves as a third way in the 2022 elections. , with about 10% of voting intentions, Moro is far from the top two names in the dispute so far.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) remained at the same level, with around 6% of respondents preferring Paraná Pesquisas in November. The other candidates – João Doria (PSDB), Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), Simone Tebet (MDB), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – did not exceed 3%. In addition, the survey showed that a drop in candidates appears to have little impact on the election race (see scenarios below).

The institute also asked respondents who they would vote for in two run-off scenarios: Lula against Bolsonaro and Moro. The PT has an advantage in both simulations, with a difference of seven points in relation to the president and 11 percentage points in relation to the pre-candidate of Podemos (see the numbers below).

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewer does not mention the names of possible candidates, Lula and Bolsonaro appeared with 19.7% and 18.4% of the voting intentions. Moro was remembered by 2.8% of respondents (see survey methodology below).

Lula and Bolsonaro’s electoral potential

The electoral potential of Lula and Bolsonaro was also evaluated in this survey. Bolsonaro has a support base of 23.5% and a rejection of 55.8%. Those who would consider voting for him in next year’s elections represent 19.3% of respondents.

The former PT president has slightly better numbers, both in support and rejection: 25.9% would vote for him “with certainty” and 47.4% said they would not vote for him “at all”. Those who could vote for Lula account for 25.5% of those interviewed.

Electoral poll stimulated for first round

Paraná Pesquisas presented five scenarios in a stimulated way to carry out the survey, that is, the interviewers cited the names of possible candidates for the presidency of the Republic during the research.

Scenario 1, with João Doria competing for the PSDB

Lula (PT): 34.9%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 29.2%

Sergio Moro (We can): 10.7%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6.1%

João Doria (PSDB): 3.1%

Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 1.2%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0.6%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0.4%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0.4%

Blank/null: 9.9%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3.5%

Scenario 2, with Eduardo Leite competing for the PSDB

Lula (PT): 35.1%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 29.8%

Sergio Moro (We can): 11%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6.1%

João Doria (PSDB): 1.6%

Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 1.4%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0.5%

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0.4%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0.3%

Blank/null: 10.2%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3.4%

Scenario 3, with fewer candidates and João Doria by PSDB

Lula (PT): 35.5%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 29.6%

Sergio Moro (We can): 11.2%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6.6%

João Doria (PSDB): 3.4%

Blank/null: 10.3%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3.4%

Scenario 4, with fewer candidates and Eduardo Leite by PSDB

Lula (PT): 35.8%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 30.1%

Sergio Moro (We can): 11.7%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6.6%

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 1.7%

Blank/null: 10.6%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3.4%

Scenario 5: Lula, Bolsonaro and no-no

Lula (PT): 39.3%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 33.7%

Neither Lula nor Bolsonaro: 17.1%

Blank/null: 6.8%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3.1%

Electoral poll stimulated for the second round

Lula x Bolsonaro

Lula (PT): 42.5%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 35.6%

Blank/null: 18.1%

Doesn’t know: 3.8%

Lula x Moro

Lula (PT): 40.7%

Sergio Moro (We can): 29.8%

Blank/null: 26.1%

Doesn’t know: 3.4%

Methodology

Paraná Pesquisa interviewed 2,020 voters, in person, between the 16th and 19th of November, in 164 Brazilian municipalities. The sample was stratified according to sex, age group, level of education, economic level and geographic position. The estimated margin of error is approximately 2 percentage points for the overall results.