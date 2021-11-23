Lula downplays Nicaragua’s dictatorship compared to Merkel







former president Lula Photo: Diego Radames / SOPA Images/Sipa USA / Reuters

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in an interview with the Spanish newspaper the country published in its profile on social networks, compared the stay in power of the Latin American Daniel Ortega, who is in his fifth term and installed a dictatorship in Nicaragua, with that of the Prime Minister of Germany, Angela Merkel, who completed 16 years at the head of the European country.

“Why can Angela Merkel stay 16 years in power and Daniel Ortega can’t? What’s the logic?”, he asked.

In early November, Ortega won elections deemed illegitimate by the Organization of American States (OAS). The president, in power since 2007, ordered the arrest of seven of his opponents before the population went to the polls, eliminating candidates who could threaten his victory.

Questioned by a journalist about the fact that Ortega was sending opponents to prison, Lula said that he “cannot judge what happens in other countries” and took the matter to his own prison. According to the former president, his conviction was intended to facilitate President Jair Bolsonaro’s path to the Planalto. “In Brazil, I spent 580 days in jail for Bolsonaro to be elected. I don’t know what people did to be (sic) arrested. I know I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Then, the PT member said that he does not know details of the arrests mentioned and stated: “If Daniel Ortega arrested the opposition for not running in the election as they did in Brazil against me, he is totally wrong. In the same answer, Lula also said that he was the one in favor of alternating power and contradicted himself.

“Every politician who begins to feel indispensable or irreplaceable begins to become a petty dictator.” And he added: “That is why I am in favor of alternating power. I can be against it, but I cannot interfere in the decisions of a people. We have to defend the self-determination of peoples.”