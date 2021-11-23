Lula minimizes dictatorship in Nicaragua and compares Ortega’s period in power with Merkel’s in Germany – Politics

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in an interview with the Spanish newspaper the country published in its profile on social networks, compared the stay in power of the Latin American Daniel Ortega, who is in his fifth term and installed a dictatorship in the Nicaragua, with that of the prime minister of Germany, Angela Merkel, who completed 16 years at the head of the European country.

“Why can Angela Merkel stay 16 years in power and Daniel Ortega not? What’s the logic?”, asked Lula in front of the journalists who questioned him about the situation in Nicaragua. In early November, Ortega won elections considered illegitimate by the Organization of American States (OAS). The president, in power since 2007, ordered the arrest of seven of his opponents before the population went to the polls, eliminating candidates who could threaten his victory.

Right after the election, the PT’s secretary of International Relations, Romanian Pereira, released a note in which he celebrated Ortega’s victory and classified the election in the country as “a great popular and democratic demonstration”. The text also said that the election was the translation of the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is the construction of a “socially just and egalitarian country” and stated that Ortega’s victory occurred “despite the various attempts to destabilize the country. government and the international blockade against Nicaragua and its current government.”

The next day, given the negative repercussion of the note, the national president of the party, Gleise Hoffmann (PR), defended the PT from criticism, but said, through a tweet, that the note signed by Pereira had not been submitted to the direction. party. By disavowing the secretary, the federal deputy also reinforced that the PT’s intention now is to debate the country, revealing concern with the revealed position of the party.

During the interview, when asked by a journalist about the fact that Ortega was sending opponents to prison, Lula stated that he “cannot judge what happens in other countries” and took the matter to his own prison. According to the former president, his conviction in the Car Wash Operation was intended to facilitate the path of the president Jair Bolsonaro to the Plateau. “In Brazil, I spent 580 days in jail for Bolsonaro to be elected. I don’t know what people did to get (sic) arrested. I know I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Then, the PT member said that he does not know details of the arrests mentioned and stated: “If Daniel Ortega arrested the opposition for not running in the election as they did in Brazil against me, he is totally wrong”. In the same answer, Lula also said that he was in favor of alternating power and contradicted himself. “Every politician who begins to feel indispensable or irreplaceable begins to become a petty dictator.” And he added: “That is why I am in favor of alternating power. I can be against it, but I cannot interfere in the decisions of a people. We have to defend the self-determination of peoples.”

Cuba

Lula was also asked about recent political protests in Cuba, whose dictatorial government is also minimized by the PT. The journalists of the country they questioned him about the fact that the Cuban government had banned opposition demonstrations and fought them with violence, even calling for the occupation of the streets by the military. The population has been protesting against the energy crisis and the lack of food and medicine since mid-year.

Lula responded by saying that police repression of demonstrations tends to be violent around the world. “It’s not just in Cuba that protests are banned. All over the world, protests are banned, strikes are banned. The police beat many people. The police around the world are violent. Now, it’s funny that people complain about a decision they avoided protest in Cuba and do not complain that the Cubans were prepared to give the vaccine and did not have a syringe, and the Americans did not allow the vaccine to enter Cuba,” he said.

The former president also complemented defending the end of the American embargo. “You are not going to solve the democracy problem with Cuba by urging Cuba’s opponents to create a problem for the government. You are going to win democracy in Cuba by ending the blockade.”

The former president’s office published a statement saying that it is “false and bad faith to say that Lula would have supported “leftist dictatorships” or equated Prime Minister Angela Merkel with President Daniel Ortega when commenting on the latest elections in Nicaragua in According to the text, it should be noted that Lula reaffirmed that he defends the alternation of power, that he considers it wrong and undemocratic to arrest opponents to prevent them from running for elections and that he believes that the self-determination of peoples in relation to the term of office of the governors should be respected.