Machine companies lose R$ 160 billion in market value in the year, with Pix and high interest rates – Economy

Since the beginning of the year, Brazilian card machine companies, officially known as acquirers, have been listed in stock exchanges lost nearly BRL 160 billion in market value, more than the value of the Bank of Brazil or the one of Santander Brazil in B3, according to data compiled by the Estadão/Broadcast. Pix, the instant payment system from central bank, is singled out as one of the villains, although its impact is still controversial. High interest rates, strong competition and the not very successful adventure in parallel businesses, such as credit, are also pointed out as responsible for the stock collapse.

Acquisition companies’ costs to finance operations such as advances on receivables, for example, are indexed to the CDI, which in turn varies with the rate Selic. Since the beginning of the year, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy has already risen 5.75 percentage points, and should rise even more, reaching double digits at the beginning of 2022.

The picture is aggravated by the strong increase in competition in the sector. In general, there is usually a delay between the increase in funding costs and the readjustment of prices for customers, which generates a momentary squeeze on companies’ margins. But analysts believe it could be higher in the current interest-rate cycle as competition in the sector has increased. “This is perhaps the biggest risk to margins in the short term and will be greater for companies that depend more on financial income, such as stone and the PaySeguro“, says Erick Rodrigues, analyst at moody’s.

Much of what is conventionally called the “war of the little machines”, with the cutting of rates and tariffs by the industry leaders, took place in a scenario of falling or stable Selic. “Now there is an opposite movement, which happened very quickly. We know that companies are going to have a higher cost, but how they are going to deal with it depends on the strategy, whether it is focused on gaining market share or on profitability,” says Rodrigues.

This decision poses a dilemma. The intense competition of recent years has made acquiring become a commodity, as analysts predicted when the main market barriers were dropped in the past decade. The result is that today, there are fewer impediments for a trader to change the machine, which ranges from veterans to newcomers.

“We need to go slow, client to client, we are not rushing, because we want to protect our base,” said Stone’s CEO, Thiago Piau, during the company’s earnings release last week. He acknowledged that, because of this caution and the company’s accelerated growth, margins fell.

“What guides their (companies) loan rate to the client is competition. They are unable to transfer and have a margin compression”, says Eduardo Nishio, an analyst at great. “And it will become more competitive with the receivables center. It was an agreement between two parties and will become between several.”

Pix, a controversial rival

Analysts believe that, with the transformations in the ways of paying in recent years, acquirers have lost ground to solutions that do not depend on them. For the president of the specialized consultancy in financial retail Boanerges & Co., Boanerges Ramos Freire, this is a structural problem. “In essence, these companies continue to do only one thing, which is to allow card sellers to receive payment. And that is no longer a great source of results.”

For Boanerges, the essential function that these companies fulfilled began to be performed by other instruments, such as the pix, with lower cost. And as more credit card functions are incorporated into the tool created by the BC, such as the possibility of making purchases in installments, the greater the impact on acquiring. “Structurally, the acquirers are on a descent of the slope, which was being smoother, now it has accelerated, and Pix is ​​one of the elements that accelerate this descent.”

In the early 2010s, the market was dominated by Network, of Itaú, and the Cielo. Today, there are more than 30 acquirers and more than 200 sub-accreditors. For a former executive in the sector, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Cielo should go private, as the Chain did in 2012.

Stone, according to him, realized more quickly than its competitors the need to go beyond acquiring, which explains the purchase of software developer Linx, but it was in great haste for credit. The executive also argues that the machines even incorporated the use of Pix, but with the possibility of people doing this via cell phone, the impact on the sector will be increasingly relevant.

Rodrigues, from Moody’s, believes that Pix can steal more transactions from banks and that, for acquirers, it can bring opportunities. “If you think about what the merchant pays (in a card transaction), let’s say 20% goes to the brand, 20% to the issuer and the rest to the acquirer. If the acquirer provides a payment and management solution for the shopkeeper, he can process the Pix transaction charging the same thing he earns”, he says. “The shopkeeper is paying less and the buyer is getting the same.”

Challenges for 2022

The scenario that takes from Stone a market value higher than that of Banco do Brasil since the beginning of the year, makes PagSeguro “lose” more than a BB Seguridade since January and takes R$ 5.1 billion in market valuation from Cielo, may extend into next year. By cutting its projections for the profits of the three in a report released on Sunday, 21, the Bradesco BBI gave voice to a common impression in the market: that the rise in the Selic rate should intensify investor doubts about the business of each of the three companies.

Stone, which has the biggest drop in the year (about 80% of the value of the shares), faces the distrust of investors with the resumption of its credit vertical and the challenges of integrating Linx, acquired last year. At PagSeguro, the pains of growth are accompanied by attentive eyes to the possible change in the exchange rate for prepaid cards.

Cielo, the industry leader, still needs to show, in the opinion of analysts, that it is turning the page, while the Getnet, listed in october, is challenged to prove that she will have success in her solo career, outside of Santander Brasil.

In the second quarter, Stone was forced to stop granting credit. In addition to the functioning problems of the receivables registry, which was one of the pillars for the product to grow, the company faced higher-than-expected defaults. Now, it is completely overhauling its products to be less dependent on receivables and be more assertive. Receivables are payments that store owners receive on sales in which customers choose credit or debit modalities and are used as collateral by these companies to obtain credit.

For consultant Boanerges Ramos Freire, Stone’s balance sheet made clear the acquirer’s appetite for an operation that is important and may be relevant, but which involves risk and in which banks have more experience. “Stone flirted with unrestrained appetite, went to the pot very thirsty.” This perception that the company made a mistake, he emphasizes, ends up contaminating the others.

Additionally, analysts fear that Linx’s integration will weigh more than expected on Stone’s results. Last week, when presenting the balance to analysts and investors, the vice president of finance and investor relations at Stone, Rafael Pereira, said that Linx still has a negative result.

Sought out, Stone maintained the position it expressed in the disclosure of the balance sheet. “We should start (re-granting loans) this quarter. We believe that at the end of the first quarter (2022), we will be able to give guidance,” said the company’s CEO, Thiago Piau. Stone executives also said that Linx is expected to start showing positive results soon, and that it has enormous potential for cross-selling payment and acquiring products and services.

Expenses growth

With a profit of R$ 321.5 million in the third quarter, PagSeguro presented a mix similar to that of the last quarters: increase in processed volume, accelerated growth at PagBank, its digital bank, and also in revenues. But expenses also jumped, with an increase of 64.7%, to R$2.354 billion.

Bradesco BBI considered that this increase could be repeated, given the expansion that the company projects for the coming years.

Eduardo Nishio, an analyst at Genial, points out that the fall in shares in recent months was triggered by the public consultation of the Central Bank, which ended this Monday, 22, which proposes to limit the interchange fee charged to acquirers by pre-card issuers. paid. Investors considered, when the consultation was opened, that PagSeguro cards could lose an important source of revenue. “The (fall of) PagSeguro was more related to prepaid cards,” he says.

For PagSeguro, PagBank is an important business differential as it allows the provision of financial services to its customers. Regarding prepaid cards, the company reiterated, in a note sent to Estadão/Broadcast, that the effect of limiting interchange fees would be minimal in 2022, and that it could be positive in 2023, given that when processing transactions from other issuers , the company would have lower expenses.

Profitability

Two weeks ago, JPMorgan raised the recommendation for Cielo’s shares, considering that there are favorable winds for the paper, which has suffered some years of decline. One of the main ones is market share: for analysts, support is the share that Banco do Brasil and Bradesco, Cielo’s controllers, hold in the banking sector. Bradesco BBI, in turn, considered that the company’s shares are cheap, but that stronger operational improvements are needed to reach a definitive turning point in profitability.

Meanwhile, the market is monitoring Getnet’s steps in its “solo career”, outside Santander. “Their success was to integrate the banking product. I consider Getnet to be much more an incumbent, but it has a more disruptive proposition, of being a global payments unit,” says Nishio, from Genial. On Monday, the company announced a partnership with BTG Pactual that will bring its products to a bank platform aimed at entrepreneurs – a first stroke into the open sea.

Cielo also maintained its positioning in the disclosure of results. On the conference call with analysts, the president, Gustavo Sousa, said that the company has managed to maintain its profitability. “We understand that Cielo already has a competitive price, and we have managed to show, even in an environment of fierce competition, relative stability in our revenue yield (the value of each transaction that is converted into revenue).”

Getnet, in a statement, said that the past few weeks have been challenging in the market for payment companies, but that it trusts its strategy and the potential for delivering results. The company also stated that it expects to grow above 20% this year, and at a level close to that in 2022.