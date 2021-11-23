Madero receives a contribution of R$300 million, after a multi-million loss

RIO – After releasing the balance sheet last week with a loss of BRL 115.2 million in the last nine months and postponing its IPO (initial public offering), the Madero restaurant chain will receive a contribution of BRL 300 million .

Junior Durski’s company closed an agreement with the American private equity firm Carlyle Group, through the vehicle Madrid Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestratégia.

The company is already a shareholder in the network, with a participation of around 27%. Under the agreement signed on Monday, Carlyle purchases more than 2.4 million additional common shares. Durski remains the controlling shareholder of the Madero group.

The R$300 million will be invested in the company’s expansion, despite the nearly billion-dollar net debt.

Debt of nearly BRL 1 billion

Until September, Madero’s debt totaled BRL 981.1 million, an increase of BRL 328.8 million compared to December 2020. According to the company’s balance sheet, the jump in debt is a reflection of the closing of the restaurants, because of the pandemic, and the adaptation of kitchens and deliveries.

Despite the debt, the group opened 27 restaurants this year, 12 in the third quarter, among its brands Jeronimo, Madero Container and Madero Steak House.

In its balance, Madero reinforces that the strategy is to continue with the expansion of its brands in the coming years and that it has the goal of holding an IPO as soon as “the capital market presents conditions” for such.

In early October, the group decided to postpone its IPO, after reaching an agreement with its creditors.

Cristina Souza, CEO of consultancy Gouvêa Foodservice, believes that Durski’s exposure, after some statements that generated controversy, mixed with the group’s image, harming business, as some people stopped being customers.

For her, however, what made Madero’s revenue fall apart was the company’s not being digitally prepared on the same level as its competing international networks.

“This learning curve has been forced. It was inevitable to contract debt with everything closed. Perhaps this has sensitized the background. Debt is one thing. Another is how much the deal is really worth – assesses.

Cristina continues: — The expansion plan may be interesting enough to invest. Today, he (Madero) is better prepared digitally and structured.