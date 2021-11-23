Madero receives R$300 million ‘bailout’ from Carlyle to buy time until IPO – Economy

After several debt renegotiations with banks in recent months, the restaurant chain wood gained new financial momentum, now with the help of one of its biggest partners, the American fund carlyle. The initial plan was to get money from the handbag, through an initial offer (IPO, its acronym in English) to face a debt that jumped to R$ 1 billion this year because of the pandemic. Now, the “help” comes from one of its partners.

With the market turmoil, Carlyle has just signed a second check, for R$ 300 million, two years after entering the chef’s restaurant Junior Durski through a contribution of R$700 million. The American fund’s share in Madero rose from 27% to around 35%. Durski continues as controller, with 57%.

With the banks, Madero managed to renegotiate its debt and postponed January maturities to July next year. On the 17th, the restaurant chain received registration as a publicly-held company in the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), but failed to make it to B3. The IPO was scheduled to take place between October and November, but ended up being suspended for the beginning of 2022 due to the worsening of the market, reflecting the increase in fiscal risk in Brazil.

The plan for the IPO, according to Madero, is maintained. The operation must be resumed “as soon as the capital market presents conditions for carrying out an operation in the parameters that the company deems appropriate”. The goal is to use half of the funds raised to reduce debt.

As soon as there is a market and an assessment that it deems reasonable in relation to the price of the paper, the company will resume the IPO, says the director of a bank, on condition of anonymity. He claims that, with the new injection of resources and the renegotiation, there is no rush.

The company, created in Curitiba by businessman Junior Durski, has been the target of controversy in the last two years thanks to controversial statements from your controller – in particular a video from March 2020 in which he downplayed the total death toll from the pandemic. Beside Carlos Wizard Martins it’s from Luciano Hang, from Havan, the businessman was also a first-time supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro, but, in recent times, has stopped making statements on the subject in recent times.

debt composition

Of the group’s gross debt, of R$ 1.017 billion, the majority (70%) has a short-term maturity, in up to 12 months, according to the balance sheet for the quarter. At the same time, the group’s cash position was just R$36.5 million at the end of September.

Therefore, the Paraná network had to carry out new rounds of talks with banks. It managed to change the terms and indebtedness criteria established. The explosion in the group’s indebtedness would have happened because money was needed to keep operations running during the pandemic, which closed trade in the country, and also to open new restaurants – this year alone, there were 27.

In the renegotiation with the banks – Bradesco, Itaú, BTG Pactual and Banco do Brasil –, Madero was not complying with clauses (“covenants”) agreed in the raising of funds, such as the one that provided for the company to maintain a net financial debt of up to 2, 5 times the Ebitda (operating result). In conversations, the restaurant chain managed to postpone the measurements to 2022.

Madero also managed to postpone the maturity of R$ 160 million debentures made with Itaú BBA, in two series. One would expire in September and the other in January, but the group of restaurants threw the expirations for July 2022.

In a debt with BTG Pactual, of R$ 100 million, through the issuance of Bank Credit Bill (CCB), there was a new renegotiation. In January 2021, the maturity was postponed to the same month of 2022 and, now, it has been postponed for another six months, to July.

Carlyle’s resources will be used “primarily for the company’s expansion strategy,” according to the official statement. The transaction was signed on Saturday (20) and revealed this morning. “The Madero Group has successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and is well positioned to … continue with its expansion plan in a sustainable way in the long term”, says the director of the fund, jay sammons, in the statement.

The group’s net debt ended September at R$981 million, up 80.6% in one year. Madero had a loss of R$ 25.2 million in the third quarter, with a small improvement compared to the same period in 2020, when the loss was R$ 28 million. In the accumulated result for the year through September, the loss totals R$115 million, below the R$223 million gap in the same period in 2020.